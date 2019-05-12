Adomani (ADOM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adomani Inc provides school bus and fleet operators with Zero Emission Vehicle and plug-in hybrid solutions. The company brings together proven patented electric drivetrain technology, customized products and trusted service partners. Adomani Inc is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Adomani alerts:

ADOM has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Adomani in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adomani in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADOM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,307. Adomani has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 169.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Adomani will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Adomani worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adomani (ADOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.