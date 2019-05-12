Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.05% and a negative net margin of 999.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 481.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 317,847 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 84,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,417.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 222,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

