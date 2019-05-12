Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 1,625 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $77.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

