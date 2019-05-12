$77.77 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post sales of $77.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.20 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $58.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.50 million to $312.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $327.49 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $330.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 47,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $136,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,134.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 173,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.