$52.95 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $52.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $50.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $227.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.62 million to $227.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $245.54 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FC. B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.84 million, a PE ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 51,025.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

