47,766 Shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $10.79 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $49.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 target price on Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

