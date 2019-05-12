3M Co (MMM) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 112,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in 3M by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.92.

3M stock opened at $175.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,218. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

