Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Camber Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $0.26 on Friday. Camber Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “33,016 Shares in Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/33016-shares-in-camber-energy-inc-cei-purchased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.