$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.29. 1,329,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,439. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $209.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

