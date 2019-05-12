$170.32 Million in Sales Expected for CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post sales of $170.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.80 million and the highest is $171.50 million. CommVault Systems reported sales of $176.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $716.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.50 million to $728.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.56 million, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $794.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

CVLT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 741,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $93,999.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,236.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $4,351,805.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 486,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,972,524.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,880,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,353,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

