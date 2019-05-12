16,269 Shares in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,851,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 13,310 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $2,687,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,929 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,845,361.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.75.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $195.89 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “16,269 Shares in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/16269-shares-in-zebra-technologies-zbra-purchased-by-candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a.html.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.