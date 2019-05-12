12,145 Shares in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,607,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,016 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter.

DPG opened at $14.83 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

