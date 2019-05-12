$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,176,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 625,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,966,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,891 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.52. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

