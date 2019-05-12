$0.65 EPS Expected for Catalent Inc (CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.61. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. First Analysis reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other news, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $143,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,676. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

