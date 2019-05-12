$0.40 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 656,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 822,221 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,913.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 649,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 617,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after buying an additional 457,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,575,000 after buying an additional 453,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

