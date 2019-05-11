ZovioInc . (ZVO) Announces Earnings Results

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million.

Shares of NYSE ZVO traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 470,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,637. ZovioInc . has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Friday.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

