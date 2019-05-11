Zinc Media Group (ZIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 2546463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The company has a market cap of $3.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

