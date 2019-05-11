Zcoin Price Hits $6.25 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $46.61 million and approximately $909,350.00 worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00095060 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Huobi, LiteBit.eu and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.02681987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.04431883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.01195786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.01056181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00875642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00312288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00023084 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,460,643 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Koinex, Coinroom, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Indodax, QBTC, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

