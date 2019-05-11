Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.