Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kodiak Sciences (KOD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.13.

KOD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 59,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,171. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,259,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

