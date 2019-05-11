Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Douglas Emmett (DEI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEI. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $224.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $49,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,703 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,370,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 517,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $16,714,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

