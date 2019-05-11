Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Armstrong Flooring (AFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

AFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Armstrong Flooring presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $303.77 million, a P/E ratio of 130.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Armstrong Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,130 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 889,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 629,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

