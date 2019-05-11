Zacks Investment Research Lowers Extended Stay America (STAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extended Stay America have underperformed the industry in the past year. Although the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the first quarter, it surpassed the consensus mark in 11 out of the trailing 15 quarters. Extended Stay America’s efforts to drive revenue per available room (ReVPAR) by providing suitable services to value-conscious business travelers are encouraging. Additionally, it is refocusing on core customers instead of fleeting customers. Additionally, its initiatives toward controlling costs and decreasing capital requirement for fresh hotel builds are commendable. Extended Stay America is banking on increasing unit growth as well. However, the company’s lack of exposure in international markets might limit revenue growth potential. Also, intense competition from larger hotel chains as well as alternative hospitality providers is a concern.”

STAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

STAY stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

