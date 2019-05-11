Zacks Investment Research Downgrades German American Bancorp. (GABC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.55 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $79,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $111,698.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,995. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 939,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

