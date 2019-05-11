Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVOK. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.33 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

EVOK stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the third quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

