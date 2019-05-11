Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Analog Devices (ADI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is currently suffering from sluggishness in industrial and automotive end markets which does not bode well for its top-line growth. Also, softness in consumer market remains a major negative. Nevertheless, Analog Devices is gaining from upgradation in 4G technology and growing 5G deployments. All these are accelerating its B2B revenues. Additionally, the company continues to benefit from positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty remain overhangs. Further, rising competitive pressure from Maxim and Texas Instruments poses serious threat to the company’s market position.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Analog Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.67.

ADI opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $2,153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $74,541.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,964.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,745. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

