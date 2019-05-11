Zacks: Analysts Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report $385.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.74 million. Cincinnati Bell reported sales of $296.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $379.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

CBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cincinnati Bell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE CBB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 423,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,816. The company has a market cap of $383.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.57. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 102,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 117,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 560.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 295,881 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

