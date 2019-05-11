Zacks: Analysts Expect Calix Inc (CALX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Calix reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $9,662,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $5,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 485,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 289.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 421,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 264,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $376.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.52. Calix has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

