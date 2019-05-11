Xencor Inc (XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Xencor to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 14,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $436,430.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $59,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,827 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xencor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 632,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,563. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

