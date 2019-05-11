Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $129.89 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $201.49. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

