World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,727,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,188,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,135,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $238,105.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 129,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $90,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,115.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $2,808,137. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

