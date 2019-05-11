World Asset Management Inc Has $166,000 Holdings in Sprint Corp (S)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sprint were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sprint during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sprint during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprint during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Sprint by 2.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,804,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 140,401 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S opened at $6.19 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

