World Acceptance (WRLD) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $137.17 and last traded at $137.77, with a volume of 3832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.16.
The credit services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.53.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
