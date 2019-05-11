Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s (WWD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wood & Company

Wood & Company reiterated their hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of WWD opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $1,495,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,052.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $2,319,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,710 shares of company stock worth $25,174,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $10,960,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 83,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

