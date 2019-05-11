Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 9,870 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $355,517.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,146.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $238,714.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,072 over the last ninety days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,194,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,384 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 204,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

