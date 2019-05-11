Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.95%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 496.4% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 73,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 60,919 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

