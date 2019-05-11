William Blair Weighs in on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.