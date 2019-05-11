Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.43 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.94. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

