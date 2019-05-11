Whitestone REIT (WSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

WSR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 264,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,847. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.