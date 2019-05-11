Wheatland Advisors Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,949 shares of company stock valued at $22,403,743. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.35 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

