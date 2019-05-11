WEX Inc (WEX) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WEX were worth $23,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in WEX by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $31,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,575. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $206.47 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $212.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $381.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

