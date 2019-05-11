Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $187,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,503,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 232,543 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,865,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,920,000 after buying an additional 2,173,416 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,775,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,686,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,538,000 after buying an additional 162,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $79.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

