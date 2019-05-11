Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 35,312 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $43.31 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $600,483.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,028.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 65,736 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,816,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,112.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,502. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 35,312 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/wedge-capital-management-l-l-p-nc-sells-35312-shares-of-wsfs-financial-co-wsfs.html.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.