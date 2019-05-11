WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In related news, Director Richard L. Hawley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $896,584.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/wealthtrust-axiom-llc-sells-1842-shares-of-evergy-evrg.html.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.