WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 580,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,386,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

PATK stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/wealthtrust-axiom-llc-has-285000-holdings-in-patrick-industries-inc-patk.html.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.