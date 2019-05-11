Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

WASH opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $63.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director John T. Ruggieri bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

