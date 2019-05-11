Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $98.81 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

