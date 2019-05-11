Vulcan Materials Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $133.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

