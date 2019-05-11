Vonage (VG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $11.66. Vonage shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 201688 shares traded.
The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 82,368 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,006,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 959,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 281,959 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.60.
About Vonage (NYSE:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
