Vistra Energy (VST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,746,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,630. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 282.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Morgan sold 10,735 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $271,702.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 1,198 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $30,321.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $507,162. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $105,000.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

